BTS’ Suga, Jin and RM Test Positive For Covid-19

Three members of BTS have tested positive for Covid-19, their management agency confirmed.

The K-pop superstars came down with coronavirus after returning to South Korea following multiple appearances abroad. RM and Jin were diagnosed on Saturday, Big Hit Music confirms.

According to their statement RM hasn’t displayed any symptoms and Jin has been showing mild symptoms. The other member of BTS haven’t come into contact with one another since returning from the U.S.

“After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms,” the statement read.

Big Machine continued explaining the situation, “Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home.”

RM and Jin both completed their second Covid-19 round of vaccinations in August and are current quarantining at home.

The statement concluded with, “Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.”

RM and Jin, along with Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently visited the United States where they not only performed at the American Music Awards and appeared on “The Late Late Night Show With James Corden.” They also hosted a four-day “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert in Los Angeles.

BTS’ management announced following the concert that the group would be taking a break from performing.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!