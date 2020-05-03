BTS Wins Big At The 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards

The slime must go on!

The “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together” event took place on Saturday night, with Victoria Justice hosting the star-studded virtual event remotely. While celebs couldn’t get together thanks to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus crisis, plenty of A-listers accepted their honors via video chat.

K-Pop superstars BTS won a big honor of the night, grabbing the Favorite Music Group award. Jungkook, Jin, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V and SUGA were all seen in a prerecorded video accepting the orange blimp keepsake. “This is amazing! Thank you so much,” RM said as he was handed the prize.

this one's dedicated to the BTS Army 🎶 congrats on your #KCA2020 win @BTS_twt! pic.twitter.com/zqxXUviyrM — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

BTS was one of the first bands to cancel public performances due to the global pandemic. The band were supposed to kick off their “Map of The Soul: 7” tour in April, but announced they were postponing their concerts until further notice.

“While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff,” Big Hit Entertainment, the group’s management company shared on Twitter in Korean.

[공지] #BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL 공연 취소 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/at6Qtntrbj — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) February 28, 2020

The 2020 “Kids’ Choice Awards” were originally slated to be held on March 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. with Chance the Rapper set to host, but were rescheduled due do the COVID-19 outbreak and the state’s subsequent stay-at-home order. “I’m honored to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” the rapper said in a press release at the time. “I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won’t want to miss!”

This year’s virtually-produced KCAs raised $1 Million to benefit No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

In addition to BTS’ big win, other A-listers appeared remotely to receive their honors, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who won in the Favorite Movie Actor category for his roles in ” Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and “Jumanji: The Next Level;” Ariana Grande for Favorite Female Artist; Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took home Favorite Music Collaboration for “Señorita”; and more!

And of course, even though the stars were quarantined at home, they still weren’t safe from slime! Favorite Social Music Star JoJo Siwa discovered the neon green stuff hidden around her home in one segment, ultimately getting slimed herself.

that sliming was amazing @itsjojosiwa 😂 you know we have more #KCA2020 slimes coming up!! pic.twitter.com/u5yZP3TJIQ — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together aired Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m ET/PT.