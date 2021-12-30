Business Manager To The Kardashians, Nicki Minaj and More Murdered, Boyfriend Arrested

Angela Kukawski, a celebrity business manager whose clients included the Kardashian family, Nicki Minaj and more has died.

The 55-year-old was reported missing on December 22 and was found dead inside her vehicle the next day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities announced in a statement that they have arrested and charged her boyfriend, Jason Barker with murder. Detectives allege that the 49-year-old killed her inside their Sherman Oaks home and placed her body in the car and then drove to Simi valley, where she was later discovered. He is being held on a $2 million bond, according to Variety.

Angela who was also a mother of five, also worked with celebrity clients including Kanye West, Offset, the estate of Tupac Shakur and more at Boulevard Management.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Boulevard’s Todd Bozick said in a statement to Variety. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

The Los Angeles Times says that Barker has been charged with the LA County DA with two felonies. One count of premeditated murder and one count of torture. The report also adds that her cause of death was from a “sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck, as well as strangulation.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement to People, “Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Nicki Minaj remembered her with a post on her Instagram Story that read, “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace.”

