Nicki Minaj Poses Totally Nude For Birthday

Nicki Minaj is stripping down to her birthday suit to celebrate her birthday.

The rapper who turned 39 on Wednesday shared some racy photos in honor of the occasion. In one of the looks for the photoshoot, Nicki wore just a strappy thong and held a birthday cake while posting.

In another snap, she was totally nude while sitting on an oversized stuffed teddy bear.

“Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy 🎉🎀,” she captioned the photos.

She felt the love not only from her fans for her special day. Some of her famous friends left comments for the birthday girl.

Tamar Braxton wrote, “Happy bday sis.” Porsha Williams, Lisa Rinna, Skai Jackson, Naomi Osaka and more sent their love.

It’s no surprise that some of the “Real Housewives” commented on the rapper’s post. Nicki appeared in part four of the season 6 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!