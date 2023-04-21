Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Death Of Mother Esther At 96: ‘I Will Miss Her Tremendously’

Caitlyn Jenner is mourning a sad family loss.

The former Olympian, 73, announced the death of her mother, Esther, with an emotional Instagram post on Friday. Caitlyn shared photos of Esther smiling in recent years, including on her 95th birthday, and she penned a moving message about how much she’ll miss her.

“I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life,” the caption read. “I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom.”

Fans and famous friends shared well wishes and sympathy in the comment section, with many applauding the pair’s strong relationship.

Caitlyn and Esther were famously close, with Esther being openly supportive of the former gubernatorial candidate’s transition in 2015. Esther accompanied Caitlyn to the ESPYs that year, where the gold medalist was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

— Erin Biglow