Caitlyn Jenner Is Officially Running For Governor of California

It’s official, Caitlyn Jenner is running for Governor of California.

Speculation has been brewing for the last few months that the 71-year-old would be going into politics and on Friday she made the announcement.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alum and Olympian shared the news in an Instagram post, writing alongside an image of the press release, “I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit link in bio to follow or donate today.”

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality,” she said in a press release. “But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

Caitlyn, who is a registered Republican, also explained that she wants to change California’s long running Democratic leadership and take down Gavin Newsom.

‘I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality,” she said.

Adding, “I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor. This will be a campaign of solutions, providing a roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done to this state.”

Caitlyn won the gold medal for the decathlon in 1976 as Bruce Jenner and has appeared in many episodes of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” over the years. She revealed in 2015 that she was transgender and began living as Caitlyn.

