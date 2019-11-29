Caitlyn Jenner Says She ‘Hasn’t Really Spoken’ To Khloé Kardashian in 5 Years

Caitlyn Jenner has been out of touch with Khloé Kardashian for quite some time.

In the latest episode of the U.K. reality show “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here,” the reality star claims she “hasn’t really spoken” to her stepdaughter since her transition.

“I started (by telling) Brandon (Jenner) my son (when I was transitioning), and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,'” the 70-year-old recalled during the episode.

“I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

The former Olympian, who was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 – 2015, added, “We were really close, I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Caitlyn also got emotional while chatting with her fellow campmates about not being home to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

“I should be home,” she said “Both sides of my family, the Kardashian-Jenner side and the strictly Jenner side, are all having their appropriate Thanksgiving dinners.”

“I think it’s probably the first time I’ve never been there,” she added. “It’s sad not to be there.”

Khloe has yet to respond to Caitlyn’s claims, but the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star seemingly enjoyed her Turkey Day.

“Happy thanksgiving, everyone!!” she tweeted. “Feeling thankful! Enjoy today… eat lots, love lots, and celebrate life. I love you guys!!”