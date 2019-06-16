Caitlyn Jenner Wished All The Dads In Her Family A Happy Father’s Day – Except Tristan Thompson

Caitlyn Jenner made one notable omission when wishing a few fellow dads a happy Father’s Day this year.

The Olympic legend honored Sunday’s holiday with a slideshow that began with a throwback snap of her own father during his WWII days, before also giving special recognition to other proud papas in her family.

“To all the dads in my life- happy Father’s Day! Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis – Happy Father’s Day!” she wrote on Instagram, calling out her sons, former stepson, former stepson-in-law and the fathers of her grandchildren.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all chimed in on the post with warm Father’s Day regards for Caitlyn, but many fans took notice of a particular name missing from the celebration.

Caitlyn didn’t mention or include a photo of Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 14-month-old daughter True.

While Tristan’s absence could be due to a simple oversight, the NBA player hasn’t exactly been a welcome part of the famous family since his cheating scandal with Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods made headlines earlier this year.

As for Khloé, she refrained from replying to Caitlyn’s post and instead appeared to be reflecting on her personal life over the weekend with a series of Instagram quotes.

“Advice of the day: stop having relationship problems with someone you’re not a relationship with,” one read.

Though Caitlyn didn’t get a comment from her and Kris Jenner’s older daughter, Kendall Jenner, either, the supermodel honored the “I Am Cait” star with multiple childhood snaps on her Insta story.

“Happy Father’s Day to our amazing dad @caitlynjenner,” she wrote, captioning a peek at her and Kylie as little girls.

