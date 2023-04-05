‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Shares About Gigi Hadid Friendship & Baking Cake For Khai

“Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro is opening up about one of his famous fans!

The reality star, who has launched his virtual brand Buddy V’s Cake Slice in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, spoke with Access Hollywood recently and shared about meeting Gigi Hadid.

“Well, I gotta be honest with you. When I met Gigi, she was, she was the, the sweetest nicest person and, and she was actually really a ‘Cake Boss’ fan. When I first saw her, she, she did like the show opening to ‘Cake Boss.’ She’s like, ‘I’m Buddy and I’m the boss.’ Like, you know, ‘This is Carlo’s Bakery,’ and she knew every word of it,” he said. “She watched it as a kid growing up and, and you know what? It was just so heartwarming. It made me feel like wow, like, you know, how many people lives you touched all over the world then? Yeah. Listen, I couldn’t say nicer things is and Gigi is probably one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she’s even more beautiful on the inside as a person.”

The reality star spoke about baking for Gigi’s daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, and if he’d ever bake the little one another birthday treat.

“Well, that’s it. Now we’re family. So it’s birthdays for life,” he told Access. “You know, Uncle Buddy’s got to make the cakes. But yeah, I mean, listen, it’s always a lot of fun to make cakes for people that especially that appreciate it and, and I appreciate them. So, you know, it’s just a wonderful thing to be able to do that.”

He also opened up about his 2020 hand injury, when he was involved in a freak bowling accident that let his hand impaled multiple times. The 46-year-old shared that he has one more surgery to go, but his hand is almost 100% back to normal.

“Well, you know, I mean, honestly, I, I am pretty good. I mean, I’m probably not gonna be a hand model But, I got my strength back. I got a lot of my, capabilities say I’m probably 95 percent. I gotta get one more surgery to straighten this finger out a little bit. But you know, from what it was to where I am, I’m, I’m thank, thank God, I mean, it was crazy,” he shared.

Buddy V’s Cake Slice is available in 42 states including Hawaii.

— Stephanie Swaim