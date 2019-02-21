Calvin Harris And Girlfriend Aarika Wolf Look Totally Smitten With One Another At The BRIT Awards!

Calvin Harris and Aarika Wolf are what we came for at the BRIT Awards!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old DJ and his model girlfriend were seen hitting some BRIT Awards after-parties together and the two couldn’t have looked happier.

The “Promises” artist was looking sharp in a sleek brown suit with a black turtleneck and Aarika was sporting a very sexy little black dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

The pair had plenty to celebrate after Calvin won big at the BRIT Awards – scoring a trophy for Best British Single with Dua Lipa for their hit “One Kiss” and Producer of the Year!

The “Summer” hitmaker has received 16 nominations at the BRIT Awards over the years, but last night he finally tasted victory with his leading lady by his side.

The couple has had a long history together. They first started dating back in 2015 for about 7 months before Calvin moved on from the model and dated Taylor Swift.

After things fizzled with the “Delicate” singer in 2016, Calvin returned to the arms of Aarika until they separated again in 2017. They rekindled their romance in March of last year and seem to be going strong.

Let’s hope this time it sticks!

