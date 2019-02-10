Dua Lipa was overcome with emotion as she won the 2019 Grammy Award for Best New Artist! The London-born singer burst into tears as she heard her name announced for the Grammy win! As she took the stage, she sweetly covered her face and wiped away the tears.

She also had an empowering message to share with her fans, telling everyone that it doesn’t matter where you come from or if you have a different sounding name, but you can be whoever you want to be and make your dreams comes true.

Dua definitely had a big night with Grammy wins. In addition to wining Best New Artist, she also took home her first-ever Grammy win for Best Dance Recording for the song “Electricity.” She shared her priceless reaction on Twitter — which looked a heck of a lot like her reaction above too!

