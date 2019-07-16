Cameron Boyce’s Family Launch Charity To Give ‘Young People Artistic and Creative Outlets’

Cameron Boyce’s legacy will not be forgotten.

The family of the late Disney Channel actor have launched a charity in honor of the star after he unexpectedly passed away.

Victory Boyce, Cameron’s father, announced on Twitter, “Let’s not talk about it, let’s BE about! Let’s do good as Cameron would. Let’s keep his legacy alive!”

The Cameron Boyce Foundation. Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!! ❤️🙏🏾

The family has created a donation page for the Cameron Boyce Foundation, where they explain, “it will provide young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

Victor wrote in comments posted to Instagram that the donations will be distributed to various charities that Cameron was passionate about.

Cameron Boyce’s sister shared the donation link on her Instagram page just days after sharing a heartfelt story about the time she spent with him just hours before he died. Maya Boyce wrote that the siblings’ last moments together were “normal and fun. ” Adding, “We said, ‘I love you.’ He was happy.”

The 20-year-old, who had epilepsy tragically passed away on July 6th after suffering a seizure while asleep. Friends, family and co-stars have been posting their memories with Cameron and remembering what a kind-hearted person he was.