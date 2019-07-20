Cameron Boyce’s Mom Breaks Her Silence On His Death With Heartbreaking Tribute

Cameron Boyce’s mom is opening up about the tragic loss of her son.

The actor’s mother, Libby Boyce, honored his memory on Instagram by sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of them together. “He is my compass,” she captioned the pic of the Disney Channel star, who died in his home on July 6 at age 20.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the family said in a statement to Access. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which is the result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Days after his death, Cameron’s father, Victor Boyce, shared a heartbreaking snap that was taken “hours before he was snatched from our lives.” The grieving dad wrote, “I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy.”

Cameron’s sister Maya Boyce also paid tribute to her brother by reliving their last moments together. “I was with him hours before he died,” she wrote. “It was normal and fun. We said, ‘I love you.’ He was happy. I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received.”

