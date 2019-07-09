Cameron Boyce Cause Of Death Deferred Pending ‘Further Investigation’

Cameron Boyce’s cause of death has been deferred pending “further investigation,” after his autopsy was performed on July 8, 2019.

The news comes from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, who also confirmed to Access that the “Descendants” star passed away in his home on July 6, 2019.

“In the early afternoon of July 6, Cameron Mica Boyce (DOB: 05/28/99) was found unresponsive in his home located in the 5100 block of Cartwright Avenue in North Hollywood,” the Coroner’s office also told Access. “Authorities were called and Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 pm.”

The family released a statement about the tragic news over the weekend saying his death was caused by a seizure from an “ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” the Boyce Family told Access.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

The 20-year-old star was known for his roles in “Jessie,” “Grown Ups” and the “Descendants” franchise.

Following the sad news breaking, his friends and family shared their heartbreaking reactions to the tragic news.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough,” Cameron’s dad Victor Boyce tweeted.

His “Jessie” co-star Peyton list peened a lengthy letter to her late friend writing, “heartbroken.”

His other co-star Skai Jackson was also very upset writing, “I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind.”

“My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high Gods best Angel.”

