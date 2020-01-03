Cameron Diaz And Husband Benji Madden Announce Birth Of Their Daughter

Cameron Diaz has a lot to celebrate in 2020!

The actress and her husband Benji Madden just announced that they’re parents to baby girl, Raddix Madden.

The couple shared a statement about the exciting news on both of their Instagram pages writing, “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

But don’t expect to see the proud parents flooding their social pages with pictures of their daughter, even though we’d love to see them!

They continued their post with, “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little’s one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)”

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

The proud parents ended their announcement with some warm wishes for the new year, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade…”

The 47-year-old actress married the former “Good Charlotte” band member in 2015 at her home in Beverly Hills during a Jewish ceremony. They were engaged for approximately three months before tying the knot, Cameron revealed to Andy Cohen during his Sirius XM radio show. They were introduced by her now sister-in-law Nicole Richie.