Cameron Diaz Calls Raising Baby Raddix ‘Heaven’: ‘It’s The Best Thing That Ever Happened To’ Us

Cameron Diaz can’t get enough of life as a new mom!

During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the author and former actress gushed over life in quarantine raising her infant daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden.

“Heaven, it’s been heaven, Jimmy,” she said, crossing her arms over her heart.

Cameron Diaz shares what it’s like to be a new mom! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/79SGdJmB19 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 23, 2020

Cameron explained that getting so much time at home means being present for every milestone – even the tiniest ones.

“People have always said to me, ‘Really enjoy the time when your baby grows so fast,'” she said. “And literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds and these things that happen. She’s not the same baby she was yesterday!”

“It’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it and to help let her be her,” she added. “It’s just amazing. It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I … We’re just so happy.”

Celebrities Celebrating Their First Mother’s Day In 2020 View Gallery

The Madden-Diaz household has been full of music for little Raddix, and she already has some favorite tunes.

“We have ‘Baby Shark’ on rotation, we have ‘Elmo’s Song.’ We have ‘Sesame Street.’ It’s crazy. We’re like jamming out over there, and she loves it!” Cameron said. “The thing that I don’t understand is, you go, “I will never play that music for my child. That’s crazy.’ But you watch their response, and they’re so taken by it. It’s like, she changes. She’s like, ohhhh! My people!'”

WATCH: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden’s Private Love Story | Relationship Goals



Benji has also broadened Raddix’s taste in music beyond “Baby Shark.”

“When we go on car drives, Benj will put on some Cuban, Afro-Cuban music, and she is in her car seat and her little legs are kicking … I’m like, ‘Yep, that’s my girl!'” Cameron laughed.

Katy Perry, Hilaria Baldwin, Meghan McCain & More Celebs Pregnant During Coronavirus Pandemic View Gallery

Cameron recently told Rolling Stone that her Good Charlotte musician hubby had been creatively inspired by parenthood and had written at least a dozen songs for their little girl.

“They’re amazing. That’s what I sing in my head all day, his songs to her, because she just loves it.” she told Jimmy. “She just looks at her daddy, and she just loves him so much. She thinks he’s the bee’s knees. It makes my heart just want to explode.”

Cameron and Benji announced Raddix’s arrival with a joint statement in January, telling fans they couldn’t be more overjoyed to have completed their family.