Cameron Diaz Hasn’t Shut Out The Possibility Of Acting Again: ‘I’m Never Going To Say ‘Never”

Cameron Diaz may one day return to acting!

The “Charlie’s Angels” star sat down with her friend and makeup artist Gucci Westman for an interview for Westman Atelier and after reflecting on their history together, Gucci asks if Cameron has any desire to return to the limelight.

“So, obviously everybody wants you to go back to acting,” Gucci leads.

“You know, look, I’m never going to say ‘never,'” Cameron answers back, “I’m not a person who says ‘never’ about anything, clearly.”

Cameron got her big break after starring opposite Jim Carrey in 1994’s “The Mask.” She then went on to star in major studio hits including “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “What Happens in Vegas” and more. Cameron’s last big-screen appearance was playing Miss Hannigan in 2014’s remake of “Annie.”

Cameron still has ties to her big-screen pals too – in May 2019 she came out to support her “Angels” co-star Lucy Liu as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She posted a pic from the event on Instagram posing with Lucy and Drew Barrymore and captioned, “CONGRATS LUCY!! YOU TRULY ARE A ⭐️… LOVED HONORING YOU TODAY…. ❤️ANGELS FOREVER❤️.”

But it’s safe to say that Cameron has traded in the big screen for a much quieter family life, and she’s clearly enjoying it.

The actress married Benji Madden in 2015 and the two have mostly kept to themselves. The couple recently became parents, when they welcomed their daughter, Raddix, on Dec. 29, 2019.

The proud mom opened up to Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power in an Instagram Live interview about motherhood. “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” Cameron gushed. “I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled.”