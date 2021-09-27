Cameron Diaz Explains Why She’s Not Attracted To Benji Madden’s Twin Joel: ‘They’re So Different’

Benji Madden may have an identical twin, but Cameron Diaz has always only had eyes for him!

While stopping by the podcast “Anna Faris is Unqualified,” the “Annie” actress recalled how stunned she was seeing her husband for the first time, even though she’d already met his lookalike brother Joel Madden.

“I met (Benji) through my now-sister-in-law (Nicole Richie) and brother-in-law (Joel). I met them first,” Cameron said of her and her husband’s first meeting in 2014. “And then, they didn’t set us up. We were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other.”

When Anna asked Cameron if she was “instantly drawn” to Benji, she agreed.

“I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?'” the “Charlie’s Angels” star remembered.

“Which is funny, because you saw his twin brother,” her Avaline Wine co-founder Katherine Power, who was also a guest on the podcast, playfully chimed in.

Cameron then went on to explain how different the two brothers are, despite sharing the same DNA.

“[It] wasn’t the same,” she said. “They’re not the same. They’re so different. Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different, obviously.”

“I just saw him walking towards me, and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot. I haven’t seen him before,'” the 49-year-old added of her and Benji’s meet cute.

While the “There’s Something About Mary” actress was clearly enamored by the Good Charlotte guitarist’s looks at first sight, it was who he was on the inside who ultimately won her over.

“But then, when I saw him, who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh, you. You. You’re special. You’re the guy. You’re the hidden gem,” she recalled.

Less than a year after their special first meeting, Cameron and Benji tied the knot at her Beverly Hills, Calif. home. In 2019, their family of two became a family of three when they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raddix.

The happy parents keep their relationship largely private, but they occasionally share tributes to each other on social media.

On Cameron’s 49th birthday last month, her rocker husband wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you. What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you @camerondiaz.”