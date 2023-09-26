Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show Returning In October After WGA’s Tentative Deal To End Strike (Reports)

Drew Barrymore is returning to TV – again.

The talk show host’s daytime series is reportedly planning an October premiere following news of the WGA’s tentative deal to end its months-long strike.

Sources close to production told multiple outlets including Variety this week that the show does not have a specific date locked down. Neither Drew herself nor the show has issued public comment as of Tuesday.

The latest development comes weeks after Drew faced backlash for an earlier announcement that her eponymous program would premiere its fourth season on Sept. 18 as the WGA strike continued. Earlier this month, she responded to the criticism with a now-deleted Instagram video sharing her remorse toward those who were hurt by the decision.

“I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions,” she said in the emotional clip. “I don’t exactly know what to say, because sometimes when decisions are so tough it’s hard to make decisions from that place. All I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility, and no I don’t have a PR machine behind this. I won’t polish this with bells and whistles and publicist and corporate redirect. I’ll just stand out there and accept and be responsible.”

Just one day before the show’s scheduled premiere, Drew issued another update on social media and explained that she had reconsidered and decided to pause production after all until the WGA reached a resolution with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon,” she said.

The “Blended” star was reportedly not in violation of the current SAG-AFTRA strike rules because her work as a host is covered by a different contract than the one actors are disputing.

A spokesperson for CBS released a statement to Access Hollywood at the time explaining Drew’s contract with the network and stating it would remain in compliance with WGA strike rules and clarified how it planned to proceed.

“While our show has been largely an unscripted talk show from the beginning, the new shows we are producing this season will be completely unscripted until the strike ends,” the spokesperson shared. “No one on our staff will fill a writing position. If you watch the show, it is obvious that Drew has always brought raw, unfiltered, spontaneous, open and honest conversations to her viewers and that will continue. The show also moves forward with important consideration to our staff and crew comprised of over 150 people, as well as our loyal viewers. We fully support Drew and her entire team 100%.”

WGA East previously released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to the news that “The Drew Barrymore Show” planned to tape new episodes before the WGA contract dispute is resolved.

“The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers,” it wrote. “The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is in violation of WGA strike rules,” the post read.

Writers Guild members hit picket lines starting on May 2 after negotiations between union representatives and the AMPTP stalled. The WGA represents entertainment writers working in film, news, television and online media who were requesting better pay and other stipulations, including duration of employment, staffing commitments and the use of A.I.

On Sunday, officials announced that a tentative contract agreement had been reached between the parties after 146 days and explained in a statement the next steps required to officially end the strike.

“It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal. We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership. What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language,” the statement read in part.

Specific details of the agreement have not been released. SAG-AFTRA members have remained on strike since July.