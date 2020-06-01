Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Join #BlackLivesMatter Protest In Miami

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined #BlackLivesMatter protesters in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 46, was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who had his knee against Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes before he perished. All four police officers involved in the incident were fired and officer Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Shawn and Camila joined the Miami protests and held signs. Shawn, who wore all black and a face mask, held a cardboard sign that read, “Black Lives Matter.” Camila also wore a mask as she marched with a sign of her own.

A fan on social media captured the pair as they marched along.

Wouldn’t be a Miami event without a few celebrities. Here’s Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in the crowd pic.twitter.com/CuxGgYmtGU — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) May 31, 2020

Both Shawn, 21, and Camila have been vocal on social media about the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. On Saturday, Camila posted several images on how to support the cause and captioned her post, “I’ve been trying to find the right words to say after I saw the video where George Floyd’s life is being taken from him with impunity… I am so sorry to George Floyd’s family and Ahmaud Arbery’s family, And Breonna Taylor’s family and to the countless other black families that have their children and parents being taken away from them. I stand with you in outrage and I have called Minnesota Governor Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison , and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, their numbers and what to say is on the ACLU website, and I urge you to please call, please sign the petitions, and let’s stand together for justice. We need a change, we can’t afford to be silent, and we can’t afford a society that’s indifferent to others pain. #BlackLivesMatter #WeCantBreathe.”

Shawn shared a message of his own on Instagram, writing in a picture text, “I feel sick to my stomach. Hearing the sound of his voice crying for help is bone chilling and it f**king breaks my heart. I’m so sorry that this injustice keeps happening. I can’t imagine what life dealing with racism so constantly is like.” “As a white person, I not only recognize that this is a problem but that I am part of the problem. That is has long due been time to not only ‘not accept’ racism, but to become anti-racist. That all of us that are in the majority, can’t sit idle any longer while the minority are suffering. It’s time for ALL humans to demand change. This needs to be EVERYONE’s fight,” he continued. “WE need to start to really listen to & help amplify black voices. To make their struggles known and to reject racism. It’s time to take action on that feeling in your heart that knows how wrong this is. This can NOT be the world our children of the future live in. The time for change is long overdue & we can’t rest until change is what we get,” Mendes added. “Please follow some of these resources to get more info on how you can take action: @colorofchange, @thedreamdefenders, @blklivesmatter, @aclumn, @mnfreedomfund.”

Shawn and Camila were among several celebrities who joined protests across the nation. Jamie Foxx joined protests in Minneapolis, and Halsey, Ariana Grande, Nick Cannon and more celebs joined protests nationwide.

