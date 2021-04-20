Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict: Kerry Washington, Chris Evans, Matt James And More Stars React

Kerry Washington, Chris Evans, Matt James, Magic Johnson and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars are sharing their reactions on social media on Tuesday after a jury found Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

The former police officer was charged with two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. Floyd perished last year during an arrest in which Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, while he was handcuffed, for nine minutes as he pleaded that he could not breathe.

Floyd’s death ignited a wave of protests over police brutality after bystander video showed the arrest.

On Tuesday, minutes after the verdict was reached several celebrities reacted online.

Kerry Washington took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the verdict.

“A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd,” the Little Fires Everywhere star tweeted.

“The Bachelor” alum, Matt James tweeted “Justice would be Mr. George Floyd alive – this is about accountability.”

Mariah Carey tweeted “a beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future.”

Chris Evans wrote, “Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends,” on Twitter.

Magic Johnson is another celeb weighing in tweeting, “Thank God…guilty! Justice has been served!!”

