Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Packed On The PDA At The VMAs: See Every Photo Of Their Date Night!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes only had eyes for each other at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The friends-turned-lovers showcased their budding romance on and off stage at the high-profile event, their first since becoming an apparent item earlier this summer.

While Shawn and Camila opted to walk the red carpet separately, once inside the Prudential Center, they couldn’t be kept apart. As the lovebirds sat in the audience, they cuddled and chatted with each other, with Shawn grinning the whole time.

When it came time for them to perform their hit single, “Señorita,” their chemistry went through the roof. Shawn danced with his sweetheart on a romantically lit stage, a guitar slung across his back. At one point, Camila pressed her body against his, and they later came face to face, nearly sharing a kiss.

The PDA continued when they won the VMA for Best Collaboration. The duo posed with their moonman on the red carpet, leaning their heads together and whispering to each other.

