Camila Cabello Channels Britney Spears In All Denim Outfit For NYC Performance

Camila Cabello has style!

The 25-year-old singer hit the Today Show plaza on Tuesday for the Citi Concert series to perform her new hit “Boys Don’t Cry” for the first time in front of a live audience and she was totally stylin’ during the concert.

Camila hit the stage in an all-denim ensemble, complete with a set of wide leg jeans, a denim corset and a bedazzled trench coat.

While Camila has a style all her own, fans of the early 2000s might feel like it’s a familiar style because Britney Spears wore a very similar look to the 2001 American Music Awards. Brit hit the award show with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake who matched her look with a Canadian tuxedo all his own.

Hey, some fun trends never go out of style!

