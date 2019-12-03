Drake Leads As Most-Streamed Artist Of The Decade Beating BTS, Ariana Grande And Ed Sheeran

As 2019 comes to a close, so does the last decade—so Spotify looked back on the past ten years’ greatest hits!

Spotify released its list of the biggest names, songs, albums and artists of the decade with Canadian rapper Drake coming out on top with a whopping 28 billion streams. His most listened to song “One Dance” was played 1.7 billion times alone!

While Drake may be the most-streamed artist, Ed Sheeran holds the title of most-listened to track. The singer’s hit song “Shape Of You” was streamed 2.4 billion times, nearly double that of Drake’s hit track. Ed’s track “Thinking Out Loud” also came in at fifth place of the decade’s most-streamed songs, following Post Malone’s “Rockstar” and The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” in third and fourth place, respectively.

Post Malone also claimed the top spot on for most-streamed artist of the year, with his music being streamed over 6.5 billion times in twelve weeks! And while he may have been the most listened to artist of the year, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s steamy track “Señorita” took the title of 2019’s most-streamed track.

Ariana Grande appeared on the top 10 of Spotify’s Wrapped list for the second year in a row, with her album “thank u, next” propelling her to third place of globally streamed artists in 2019. And the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer was also named the most-streamed female artist of the decade!

Spotify also released some fun facts in the list, including Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Lunay in its top breakout artist category. The top-streamed K-pop band was BTS, who became the first K-pop group to pass 5 billion streams on the platform.

Check out the list below for all of the top artists and songs of the past decade!

Spotify 2010-2019 Global Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists of the Decade

Most Streamed Female Artists of the Decade

Most Streamed Male Artists of the Decade

Most Streamed Tracks of the Decade

Spotify 2019 Global Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists

Most Streamed Albums

Most Streamed Tracks

Most Streamed Female Artists

Most Streamed Male Artists

Most Streamed Podcasts

Most Streamed Podcast Genres