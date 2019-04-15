Camila Cabello, David Henrie & More Stars React To The Massive Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris

Flames have engulfed the roof of the historic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, as more than 400 firefighters continue to battle the blaze on Monday.

While there have been no reported deaths or injuries, the fire did claim one monumental part of the church – -the spire. The spire collapsed early Monday afternoon and the fire continued to spread to one of the rectangular towers of the famous structure.

Celebrities around the world took to social media to share their shocked reactions to the devastating blaze.

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.