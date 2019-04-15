Camila Cabello, David Henrie & More Stars React To The Massive Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris

Flames have engulfed the roof of the historic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, as more than 400 firefighters continue to battle the blaze on Monday.

While there have been no reported deaths or injuries, the fire did claim one monumental part of the church – -the spire. The spire collapsed early Monday afternoon and the fire continued to spread to one of the rectangular towers of the famous structure.

Celebrities around the world took to social media to share their shocked reactions to the devastating blaze.

my heart is breaking seeing the fire at notre dame. I’ll never forget walking in the first time in Paris and being in awe of the beauty of it. 💔 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 15, 2019

My heart is broken to see Notre Dame ablaze … my wife and I went to mass there not too long ago… we saw the crown of thorns there… so much history… devastated. — David Henrie (@DavidHenrie) April 15, 2019

I was just here last month. I have been to #France so many times and I always have to go and stare and marvel at the beauty of #NotreDame. I am so sad for #Paris. pic.twitter.com/0hHnW6pxV4 — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) April 15, 2019

Very sad to see the Cathedral of Notre Dame in flames. Such a magnificent and iconic structure. I hope everyone is safe and my heart goes out to the French people. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 15, 2019

Thinking of the thousands of craftspeople across the centuries whose names we'll never know, their work going up in flames in Paris #NotreDame Cathedral Builders, by John Ormond pic.twitter.com/sluqJoZ7pF — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) April 15, 2019

My heart goes out to Paris. Notre Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose—to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own. I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 15, 2019