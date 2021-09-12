Camila Cabello Gives Shawn Mendes Sweet Shoutout At 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have that adorable kind of love!

The longtime lovebirds were both on tap to perform at Sunday night’s award show with Camila hitting the stage first to sing her incredible new bop, “Don’t Go Yet.”

Camila set the stage on fire with her upbeat performance, which included a super sexy dance routine. But it was what she said after her performance that had fans do a double take. She passed the stage to her boyfriend, Shawn, and gave him a sweet shoutout….

“Give it up for my guy,” Camila shouted as Shawn took the stage.

Shawn brought out his soulful side singing “Summer of Love,” which he has previously revealed was about the summer he spent with Camila. In several interviews over the past year, Shawn revealed that he and Camila spent an idyllic couple of months together near the start of the pandemic, just truly getting time to spend 1-1 without their normally busy and hectic schedules.

Camila was certainly a fan of Shawn’s latest album too – late last year she wrote on her Instagram, “The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”

The two confirmed their romance in September 2019, but first met in 2014.

