Camila Cabello Gushes Over Shawn Mendes In Sweet Note: ‘You’ve Been In My Life For 5 Years…’

Camila Cabello was looking for some real friends, and she found one in Shawn Mendes.
Shortly after releasing their new song “Señorita” on Friday, the “Consequences” singer, 22, took to Instagram to gush about her music partner and it’s the cutest thing seriously ever.
“You’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together,” she captioned a series of photos with the “Lost In Japan” heartthrob. “Thank you for always being there and having my back.”
just wanna say thank you to all these talented, passionate, relentlessly hard working people who make this happen!!!! @davemeyers ,you amaze me every time we work together, @calvitjr and @sarabiv for killing it as always and being patient with us as we laughed our asses off in choreo!!!! @anthonymeindl ; for the pep talks and nerve-calming 😰 and of course youuuuuuuu @shawnmendes !!!!! you’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together. thank you for always being being there for me and having my back, and also for saying funny shit during takes so it was impossible not to laugh. 😂 everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you. ❤️and thanks to the fans for being so excited!!! it’s so fun to see and we love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #señorita ❤️
Along with the new bop, the duo also released a sexy music video starring as two star-crossed lovers that was almost too hot to handle!
"Everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you," Camila wrote.
The Fifth Harmony alum’s sweet message came just hours before Shawn posted an emotional Instagram about his journey and encouraged his followers to always follow their heart.
“I’m thinking about being in 9th grade right now. The day after I posted one of my first covers on YouTube back in 2014,” he reminisced in the caption. “At school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out ‘sing for me Shawn sing for me’ in a way that made me feel absolutely horrible…made me feel like a joke, like what I was doing was stupid and wrong.”
I’m thinking about being in 9th grade right now. The day after I posted one of my first covers onto YouTube back in 2014.. at school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out “sing for me Shawn sing for me!” In a way that made me feel absolutely horrible… made me feel like a joke, like what I was doing was just stupid & wrong. I was lucky though, I had the best friends & the best parents anyone could ask for… no matter what they would never let me stop doing what I LOVED to do just because someone ELSE thought it was stupid. It’s not joke to me. To make someone feel bad about doing what they love… every single person deserves to do what makes them feel alive. I’m writing this not only to the 15 year old kid who’s scared to follow their heart because of what people might say but also to the 50 year old who may be doing the exact same thing. I know it’s not just that easy & I’m not asking you to change your world over night, BUT I want you to know that no matter how old you are, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from… you deserve to follow your heart Im here & i’m rooting for you
“Every single person deserves to do what makes them feel alive,” he continued. “I’m writing this not only to the 15-year-old who’s scared to follow their heart because of what people might say but also to the 50-year-old who may be doing the exact same thing…you deserve to follow your heart.”
Shawn also took to his Instagram Story to share that “Señorita” earned the biggest single-day debut for a male-female duet in Spotify history!
We wouldn’t mind if these two made this a regular thing, tbh.
Camila Cabello Is A Treasure & A True Queen!
