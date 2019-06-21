Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Drop Spicy New ‘Senorita’ Music Video And Fans Are Shipping Them!

Talk about the collab of the century!

Shawn Mendes dropped his new “Senorita” music video which features Camila Cabello and it’s super spicy.

The video starts off with the two musicians spotting each other in a diner where they make eye contact from across the room. Next, they go to a club where they do a sensual dance which ends with Camila departing.

Next thing you know, she’s on the back of Shawn’s motorcycle, which gives us major “Lizzie McGuire Movie” vibes, tbh.

Then, they’re suddenly hooking up as they sing to each other in what appears to be a motel room. Talk about hot, hot, hot! The video ends with Shawn looking out at a lake and Camila sitting outside the diner staring off into the distance.

The video, which dropped on Friday, already has over 8 million views on YouTube and fans are clearly loving it, sharing their enthusiasm in the comments.

“After all this chemistry, they can’t lie to me saying that they’re ‘just friends’,” one person said.

“I ship Shawmila I love them together maybe this their way of making their couple announcement official. Camren shippers are hella mad right now,” another added.

“This video is literally a representation of how much I ship Camila and Shawn,” a third person chimed in.

What do you think about Shawn and Camila’s bop?

— Stephanie Swaim