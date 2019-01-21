Camila Cabello is back in the studio!

The pop star shared a fun selfie alongside music producer Mark Ronson and Ilsey Juber, who co-wrote Camila’s track “She Loves Control,” on Sunday.

Mark also shared the snap writing, “Feelings & Consequences.”

The singer is currently working on her second album, which she announced on Jan. 15.

“1st day back to writing the new album- I feel so lucky that I get to do this every day. This was my dream when I was younger, getting to make songs everyday and now I’m here. I’m reminding myself of that every single day this year,” she wrote on Twitter.

Fans are super excited for new music from Camila and flooded Twitter with their excitement!

“Can’t wait to hear what you’re working on,” one person wrote.

“Thank you so much for working so hard for us!!” another commented.

“I love you so so so much Camila. I can’t wait for CC2 and all that is coming in this new era,” a third person tweeted. “We all on this with you by your side in your journey… I am very proud of you. The biggest inspiration.”

The 21-year-old is scheduled to perform at the Grammys on Feb. 10, and she’s also nominated for two Grammy Awards – best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

Are you excited for new music from Camila?

— by Stephanie Swaim