“Riverdale” star Camila Mendes made sure her boyfriend Charles Melton was extra loved up for his 28th birthday in South Korea!

The two looked adorable together as the romped around the tourist sites, ate bowls (and bowls) of food, and played around with samurai swords.

The “Riverdale” castmates documented the whole trip in a series of Instagram posts – and they honestly look like a traveling match made in heaven!

The duo even did a fun photoshoot in traditional South Korean robes and one very large sword.

In one of the photos, Camila and Charles are together in their festive outfits (Camila in a baby pink and Charles in black) striking some awesome poses for one solid personality pic.

“Happy Birthday Charles, I will always protect you,” Camila captioned the photo of them looking fierce AF.

It’s pretty clear that this pair has been inseparable since their Riverdale union – they even have adorable nicknames for each other!

We think “baby dragon” and “nutcase” could be end game.