Madelaine Petsch & Froy Gutierrez Talk ‘Bone-Chilling’ New Movie ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’

Madelaine Petsch’s new horror flick will have you on the edge of your seat!

Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez spoke with Access Hollywood about their new horror film, “The Strangers: Chapter 1” and what fans can expect.

Madelaine revealed that she hadn’t planned on doing horror films, but was excited about the idea of a trilogy.

“In fact, no, I actually was like, I’m not gonna do any horror films now and then this came about and it just kind of felt like the perfect amalgamation of things I wanted to do. It was a huge departure from anything I’d done in ‘Riverdale’ and the creatives involved were so collaborative and asked me to come on and be a producer and help them rewrite and be really involved. And also on the show, you get a script the day before sometimes the day of shooting after you’ve already shot scenes from it. In this world, I was able to have the beginning, middle and end of my character arc over three films right in front of me that I could really work on, and that excited me as an artist,” she said.

Madelaine also reveals how her “Riverdale” friends Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart are showing her support amid the film’s release.

“Well, Lili (Reinhart) and Cami (Mendes) will be at the (premiere) which I’m really excited about. No one from the show has seen the film. I wanna watch them watch it for the first time, which I’m really excited about. But yeah, I talk to the girls every day like I’m still best friends with them, it hasn’t changed our relationship at all. If anything, it’s actually strengthened it because now we are intentionally choosing to see each other whenever we see each other and choosing to like update when it’s time. So I feel even closer to them than I did before, which is wonderful,” she gushed.

Plus, director Renny Harlin talks about why Madelaine was perfect to play Maya.

“The Strangers: Chapter 1” is out in theaters on May 17.