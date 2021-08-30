Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down In Tears Over Afghanistan Terror Attack: ‘I Just Wanted To Show You My Own Humanity’

Candace Cameron Bure is getting emotional on social media.

The “Full House” star broke down on her Instagram page and posted about the heartbreak she is feeling following Friday’s terror attack in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Candace, who is usually upbeat and bubbly on her personal page, posted a video of herself crying.

“I just wanted to show you my own humanity of how heavy my heart is,” she said through tears.

Her emotional post comes after a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 90 Afghans amid the chaos which has been erupting in the area as Americans and those who worked with the American government are trying to flee after the Taliban take over.

“I just keep looking at all the faces of those military servicemen that have died and the people of Afghanistan and all the Americans, and it’s so hard to look at,” she explained.

The 45-year-old opened up about how she is grieving over the loss of life during the horrific attack.

“As an American and as a mama, I am just mourning the loss of all those people and my heart just breaks,” she said in the video.

She later shared that she collected herself as she was packing for a trip with her family.

“All my emotions just hit me today, and all I can think about is sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with you,” she said.

Evacuation flights are still underway ahead of President Biden’s August 31st deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and evacuate American citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the country.

