John Stamos Honors New Mom Ashley Olsen With Sweet Throwback Video From Their ‘Full House’ Days

John Stamos is sending heartfelt well wishes to a longtime friend from his “Full House” days.

The actor, 60, honored former castmate and new mom Ashley Olsen, 37, on Instagram this week with a sweet throwback video from their time on the ’90s sitcom alongside Ashley’s twin sister, Mary-Kate.

John reflected on the bond he shared with the sisters while giving Ashley a special shoutout for her recent personal milestone.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life. If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed,” he wrote in his caption. “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”

John’s note comes days after reports surfaced that Ashley and artist Louis Eisner are now first-time parents. According to TMZ, the couple’s newborn arrived “a few months ago,” with sources telling the outlet that Ashley and Louis named their son Otto. The pair also kept their wedding under wraps, tying the knot in a private ceremony back in December.

John isn’t the only “Full House” alum reacting to Ashley’s happy news. Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber also shared good tidings on a new episode of their podcast “How Rude, Tanneritos” and, like John, noted their disbelief at how much time has passed since Ashley and Mary-Kate starred as precocious Michelle Tanner on the ABC comedy.

“The baby had a baby,” Jodie said. “I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby, she’s a 37-year-old woman, I realize that, but it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s happening!'”