Candace Cameron Bure Gushes Over Son’s Engagement

Candace Cameron Bure is going to be a mother-in-law!

The “Fuller House” star shared the news of her 20-year-old son Lev’s engagement to girlfriend Taylor Hutchinson on her Instagram.

“She said YES!!!” she captioned the pics. “Last night my son @levvbure proposed to beautiful @taylorrhutchison 💍. We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged ! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans 🥂🍾💗!!!”

The bride-to-be kept her announcement short and sweet, writing “Surprise, surprise 💙💍.” Her mother, Christy, shared her support, commenting “What a blessing he has been. We couldn’t ask for a better man for our daughter to be marrying.”

The couple went Instagram official in April of 2019, posting identical pics on a trip to Northern California. “Me & My fav,” Taylor wrote.