Candace Cameron Bure Jokes Husband Valeri Bure ‘Can Take A Bite Outta’ Her In Flirty Anniversary Post

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband Valeri Bure are turning up the heat in Miami as they celebrate a special milestone!

The “Fuller House” alum, 46, and her former hockey pro beau, 48, reached 26 years of marriage earlier this week, and they commemorated the occasion with a day out on the water.

On Friday, Candace shared a flirty photo of her lounging on a paddleboard in a green bikini – while Val pretended to go in for a bite!

“He can take a bite outta me any day!” Candace playfully began her caption.

“Val and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary 🥂with our boys doing what we love most together; having fun in the sun☀️! Miami baby 🏖 we 💙 you,” she continued.

Candace also shared a photo of her husband planting a kiss on her cheek, as well as some action shots of them paddleboarding in the water.

Candace Cameron Bure Then and Now View Gallery

The lovebirds received lots of anniversary well wishes from their famous friends, with Tamera Mowry-Housley, Danica McKellar, Jana Kramer and Lady A’s Hillary Scott among those commenting on the actress’ post.

Candace and Val tied the knot on June 22, 1996, less than two years after Candace’s “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier introduced them at a charity hockey game.

The married pair share three children: 23-year-old daughter Natasha, 22-year-old son Lev and 20-year-old Maksim.