Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Reveals Why She’s Showing ‘Less Skin’ & Dressing ‘Completely Different’

Natasha Bure is feeling more herself after switching up her style.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A on Aug. 11, the daughter of “Full House” alum Candace Cameron Bure answered a fan’s question about her fashion preferences.

“What are your views on modesty? Where do u draw the line?” the follower asked.

“Modesty & I have come a long way truthfully…” Natasha replied. “A year or two ago, I dressed COMPLETELY different and showed WAY more of my body than I ever needed to. I’ll look back on old photos and think ‘😳 🫢’!!”

The 24-year-old said that her style at the time “came from where I was finding my worth and thinking that showing more skin was more attractive.”

“I actually think the opposite now,” she shared. “I think dressing classy & upholding modesty is so beautiful. I’ll actually feel myself 100x more & am so much more confident in outfits that show less skin.”

Natasha explained that she now has found the balance between her passion for fashion and her personal principles.

“I still want to dress stylishly and keep up with the trends, but I don’t ever want to compromise my values. I want my words and how I present myself to match!!” she wrote.

Natasha is the eldest child of Candace and her husband, former ice hockey player Valeri Bure. The pair also share sons Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21.