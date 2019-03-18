Candice Swanepoel Sets Pulses Racing In Sexy Bikini Photo Shoot

Candice Swanepoel Sets Pulses Racing In Sexy Bikini Photo Shoot

Candice Swanepoel is body goals ALL. DAY. LONG.

The Victoria Secret model looked stunning in a sexy new bikini photo shoot for her swimwear line “TropicofC.”

She took to Instagram to share a few snaps of the simple black suit and looked absolutely fire, obvi.

🖤

She captioned the photo with a black heart emoji and tagged her swimwear line’s Instagram account.

@tropicofc 🖤

The South African beauty took part in her 8th Victoria Secret Fashion Show last November (despite having her second baby just 8 months before) and hasn’t slowed down since.

She has been rocking some super sexy looks lately, including a gorgeous silver gown to The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in LA on Sunday.

The 30-year-old looked stunning and happy as she hit the red carpet along with many of her fellow Victoria’s Secret angels.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 17: (L-R) Candice Swanepoel, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Joan Smalls with FIJI Water at the 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

She chatted and posed for photos with Adriana Lima, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Stella Maxwell at the glamorous event.

We can always count on Candice to kick start our summer body training program!

