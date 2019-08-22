Cara Delevingne Supports Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her Music: ‘I Can’t Wait To Hear It’

Cara Delevingne is showing major support for her pal Taylor Swift.

“I can’t wait to hear it,” she told Access Hollywood at the premiere of “Carnival Row.”

“It’s amazing to hear re-recorded stuff, especially when it’s a couple years later as well and I just think it’s, you know, she’s owning it,” she added. “It’s great.”

Taylor recently announced on “CBS Sunday Morning” that she plans to head back to the studio to re-record her first six albums.

The power move comes after she expressed disdain that Scooter Braun purchased all of her music prior to her current album, “Lover.”

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums,” she wrote on Tumblr.

“Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she added.

The Grammy winner ended the post saying that she’s “sad and grossed out.”

Are you excited to hear Tay’s new recordings?

— Stephanie Swaim