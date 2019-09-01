Cardi B, Chance The Rapper And T.I. Are Searching For The Next Hip Hop Star!

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris will help an aspiring hip hop artist’s dream come true.

The hip hop superstars have just been announced as judges on Netflix’s first music competition show. “Rhythm + Flow” will bring together industry legends who are searching in the hip hop epicenters of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago for undiscovered artists and raw talent.

The just-released trailer shows Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. traveling to find the next big star. The show teases artists in the recording studio, gracing the stage along with a huge audience cheering the contestants on.

Every Wednesday, beginning on October 9th a new episode will feature a different phase of the competition including auditions, rap battles, music videos, collaborations and more.