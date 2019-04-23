Cardi B Drags The Media For Negative Coverage Of Husband Offset In Wild, Expletive-Filled Rant

Cardi B isn’t taking kindly to how her husband and community are being portrayed in the media.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper sounded off in a series of now-deleted, expletive-filled videos on Tuesday, following TMZ’s report that Offset is now facing felony firearm possession charges stemming from his 2018 arrest in Georgia.

Cardi took particular issue with urban blog The Shade Room for posting the news, claiming in a fired-up rant that the outlet has consistently focused on negative coverage of her, Offset and the hip-hop community while ignoring Offset’s efforts to give back through charitable efforts including his work with the Ellen Fund.

She took her position further with added claims that TSR and other gossip brands have seemed to consistently focus on unflattering stories that highlight the “misfortunes” of rappers instead of their accomplishments.

WARNING: NSFW language ahead!

TSR appeared to clap back in their defense with multiple Instagram Stories that featured screenshots of positive headlines they’ve shared about Cardi, Offset and other power players in the hip-hop world. However, Cardi claimed that none of those posts were published within the last year, and doubled down on her original comments in a final clip pleading for urban press to “stop claiming that y’all for the people.”

Offset has yet to chime in on his wife’s remarks, or his current legal drama.

Prior to Cardi’s outburst, the couple appeared to have a family-oriented Easter celebration with their infant daughter. Cardi shared a peek at the trio’s holiday festivities, including a photo of her, Offset and 9-month-old Kulture dressed in their Sunday best.

— Erin Biglow