Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset After 3 Years Of Marriage

Cardi B and Offset are reportedly ending their three-year marriage, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old rapper filed for divorce on Tuesday at an Atlanta courthouse after reportedly finding out that her husband was allegedly unfaithful.

“We contacted the Fulton County superior court who confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Belcalis Almanzar v. Kiari Cephus,” Hollywood Unlocked reported on Tuesday.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is also reportedly seeking primary custody for the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The published report also adds that she is requesting the Migos rapper to pay child support.

Cardi recently opened up about her relationship with Offset telling Elle, “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything.” Adding, “But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”

The couple were secretly married in 2017. Access has reached out to their reps for comment.