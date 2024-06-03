Lenny Kravitz Spills Details On Daughter Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum’s Upcoming Wedding

Lenny Kravitz has hinted it won’t be long now until daughter Zoë Kravitz and fiancé Channing Tatum walk down the aisle and say, “I do.”

On May 31, the 60-year-old musician made an appearance on BBC’s “Zoe Ball and Friends” podcast. During the interview, joined by comedian Harry Hill and Jon Bon Jovi, Kravitz revealed the big day is right around the corner.

“We’re going to have a wedding next year,” he said, before going on to share whether he’s thinking of performing a number at the nuptials.

“I don’t think so. [I’ll] just be hanging out,” he added.

Zoë and Channing were first romantically linked in 2021 and got engaged two years later.

During the podcast, the “American Woman” singer had nothing but compliments about his future son-in-law.

“He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being,” he said. “And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly. He fits, and they’re in love.”

The musician and the actor seem to get along great. Back in March, the couple was present as Lenny was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Around the same time, the “Magic Mike” actor also poked some fun at the rock star on Instagram.

Lenny posted a steamy shirtless picture with his very chiseled physique on full display and Channing had a funny reaction.

“Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha,” the actor teased in the comments.