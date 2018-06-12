Cardi B Flashes Her Baby Belly In Skintight Outfit Just Weeks Before Baby's Due Date

Cardi B is ready to pop!
The "Bodak Yellow" singer showed off her growing baby belly in a fun snap on Monday on her Instagram. Cardi is posing in a skintight white shirt and white spandex pants that show off her maternity curves and is making a kiss face toward the camera. She teamed the look with a big chain necklace, sunglasses and a set of trainers. She captioned the snap, "Bomfy."
This is the second snap Cardi has shared in recent weeks as she gears up for baby. She previously strutted her stuff in this skintight white dress, which showed off her baby bump too. At the time she must have been feeling a little lighter on her feet as she paired the look with a set of hot pink heels. She captioned the snap, "Big Momma."
Cardi is reportedly just weeks away from welcoming her first child with her fiancé, Migos rapper Offset. And based on her Instagram Story, she's probably ready to welcome her baby. Cardi confessed she's been suffering from heart burn and wishes someone could "punch in her in the back."
Hang in there, Cardi!