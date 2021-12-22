Cardi B Gives Husband Offset a $2M Check For His Birthday      

Cardi B is showing her love to husband Offset in a very generous way.

During Offset’s 30th birthday party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the 29-year-old “Up” rapper got up on stage to present the Migos rapper with a check for $2 million. In video shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, she can be seen telling him that the money is to support his future business ventures.

The couple seemed to be having a great time at the celebrations and were joined by their famous friends including Kanye, The Game, Takeoff, French and Quavo.

Cardi B has been busy lately, just last month she hosted the 2021 American Music Awards. During the award show, the mom of two asked for an unexpected favor from JoJo Siwa.

She begged the 18-year-old to come visit her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, “JoJo can you please come see my daughter for Christmas?” JoJo then promised to try to make the moment happen for her daughter while presenting an award.

JoJo spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards and said that she wants to plan a “Christmas adventure” with Cardi B.

Watch the video below to see what JoJo said:



