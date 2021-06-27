Cardi B Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Cardi B is gonna be a mama of two!
The rapper revealed that she is expecting her second kiddo with Offset while performing alongside her husband and his group Migos at the 2021 BET Awards.
OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt
The “WAP” rapper also shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a gorgeous photo of herself showing off your growing baby bump.
“Cardi B and Offset, giving us life – literally,” host Taraji P. quipped after Cardi dropped the baby news.
“#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn,” the entertainer wrote alongside the maternity shot of herself.
Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot back in 2019, are already proud parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July.
