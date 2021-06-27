Cardi B Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Cardi B is gonna be a mama of two!

The rapper revealed that she is expecting her second kiddo with Offset while performing alongside her husband and his group Migos at the 2021 BET Awards.

The “WAP” rapper also shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a gorgeous photo of herself showing off your growing baby bump.

“Cardi B and Offset, giving us life – literally,” host Taraji P. quipped after Cardi dropped the baby news.

“#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn,” the entertainer wrote alongside the maternity shot of herself.

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot back in 2019, are already proud parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July.