Cardi B Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Cardi B is gonna be a mama of two!

The rapper revealed that she is expecting her second kiddo with Offset while performing alongside her husband and his group Migos at the 2021 BET Awards.

“Cardi B and Offset, giving us life – literally,” host Taraji P. quipped after Cardi dropped the baby news.

The “WAP” rapper also shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a gorgeous photo of herself showing off your growing baby bump.

“#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn,” the entertainer wrote alongside the maternity shot of herself.

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot back in 2019, are already proud parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July.

