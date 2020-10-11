Cardi B Kisses Offset At Vegas Birthday Bash Less Than 1 Month After Filing For Divorce

Cardi B and Offset appear to be giving heating things up again.

The “WAP” artist, who filed for divorce from the Migos rapper last month after nearly 3 years of marriage, fueled speculation about a possible reunion at her Las Vegas birthday bash this weekend.

Offset was there for the all-day celebration, which included a dance party at Cardi’s hotel and lots of revelry at a nightclub.

In a photo obtained by The Daily Mail, the two locked lips as the festivities carried on.

A source told Us Weekly of the PDA, “Offset and Cardi were kissing last night – not making out, but light kisses.”

The seemingly on-again musicians shared lots of posts of their partying earlier in the day, including a few videos of the two dancing together. In one, Offset placed his hands on his wife as she twerked in front of him.

Offset also seemed to refer to Cardi as his “girl” in the caption of a video of him breaking out some moves in front of the Las Vegas skyline.

While no sign of their liplock made it to Instagram, Cardi promised in a selfie video the following morning that more photos from her celebration were on the way.

Cardi and Offset’s kiss comes less than one month after the former filed divorce papers in an Atlanta courthouse, reportedly asking for primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

A few days after the filing, the rap icon shared details about how she was doing post-split.

“I’m OK. I want to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said.

Cardi assured fans her decision was “not because of cheating,” citing different issues in the relationship.

“I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on I’d rather just leave,” she explained.

In recent days, speculation grew that the two were giving their romance another shot. Ahead of the “Hustlers” star’s bash in Sin City, Offset admitted that he missed his estranged wife in the comments of an Instagram post from The Shade Room.

“I am, I miss MRS. WAP….call her for me but private,” he replied to a fan who said he looked “stressed out” in a recent video.

Speculation grew further when Cardi shared a video of a billboard she received as a surprise early birthday present from a mystery gift-giver. It featured a glamorous photo of her and Kulture and read in capital letters, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY. LOVE, KULTURE.”

“Oh my goodness. Oh my god,” Cardi gushed as she gave fans a peek at the sign after pulling over on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip.

The rapper captioned her post, “Thank you sir. I love it,” leading many to believe that the “sir” was Offset.