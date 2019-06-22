Cardi B Poses Topless In Steamy New Snap Amid Indictment Over Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B is leaving little to the imagination!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a spicy snap on Friday wearing nothing but a corset, “diamond” nipple covers, fishnet tights and silver lace-up heels.

“Diamond likes to wear @fenty lingerie #HUSTLERS,” the 26-year-old captioned the sexy pic seemingly from her dressing room on the “Hustlers” movie set. The rapper also tagged Rihanna’s intimate wear collection and used her character’s name.

Cardi will star alongside Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, KeKe Palmer, Constance Wu and Julia Stiles in the upcoming movie. The flick is based on a New York Magazine’s 2015 article, which followed a group of former strippers who attempted to steal money from their wealthy clients.

The steamy snap comes just hours after news broke about Cardi’s indictment. On Friday, a grand jury indicted the rapper on several charges over a strip club brawl she was allegedly involved in back August, per multiple reports.

The rapper is alleged to have ordered an attack on two female bartenders. The arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.