Offset Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Eldest Son On 13th Birthday: ‘You Turned Me Into A Man’

Offset is showing his love to his eldest child on his big day!

On Tuesday, the rapper celebrated his son Jordan’s 13th birthday in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“Can’t believe I have a 13yr old my first born my King you turned me into a man at 17 I love you son,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

 

The Migos member also shared a series of throwback photos of his son, including snaps of the 13-year-old hanging out with his siblings. In another photo, a young Jordan poses with his dad while holding 50-dollar bills.

Offset is dad to five kids—Jordan, seven-year-old Kody and seven-year-old Kalea from previous relationships. He also shares two kids with his wife Cardi B—four-year-old Kulture and one-year-old Wave.

Cardi B & Offset: A Look At Their Love

Cardi B & Offset: A Look At Their Love

View Gallery

The pair got married in 2017 and often share their love for one another on social media.

Earlier this month, Cardi showered her husband with love for his 31st birthday while on vacation in Jamaica.

Read More

Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead at 28 (Report)

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.