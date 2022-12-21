Offset Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Eldest Son On 13th Birthday: ‘You Turned Me Into A Man’

Offset is showing his love to his eldest child on his big day!

On Tuesday, the rapper celebrated his son Jordan’s 13th birthday in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“Can’t believe I have a 13yr old my first born my King you turned me into a man at 17 I love you son,” he captioned the post.

The Migos member also shared a series of throwback photos of his son, including snaps of the 13-year-old hanging out with his siblings. In another photo, a young Jordan poses with his dad while holding 50-dollar bills.

Offset is dad to five kids—Jordan, seven-year-old Kody and seven-year-old Kalea from previous relationships. He also shares two kids with his wife Cardi B—four-year-old Kulture and one-year-old Wave.

The pair got married in 2017 and often share their love for one another on social media.

Earlier this month, Cardi showered her husband with love for his 31st birthday while on vacation in Jamaica.