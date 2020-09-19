Cardi B Speaks Out On Divorce From Offset: “I Have Not Shed One Tear’

Cardi B is addressing her split from Offset.

The “WAP” rapper candidly opened up about the separation in an Instagram Live video on Friday, Sept. 19, days after she filed for divorce from her husband of three years. “I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it,” she told fans. “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”

The Grammy winner went on to explain why she pulled the plug on her marriage with the Migos rapper, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

“I just got tired of f**king arguing,” she said. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye… Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f**king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”

She continued, “You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes you just want to leave. What is so bad about that?”

“I want to say thank you to everybody they’ve been showing me love,” Cardi added. “I’m great. I’m okay. I’m not down. I’m not devastated. I’m not hurt.”

The “Money” hitmaker filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Sept. 15, citing that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.” The couple are due in court on Nov. 4.

Cardi previously touched on her marriage with Offset in the September 2020 issue of ELLE magazine. “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything,” she said at the time. “But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”

— Gabi Duncan