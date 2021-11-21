Cardi B Turns Heads In Gold Mask And Veil At 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B sure knows how to serve a look!

The 29-year-old rapper turned heads at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday when she arrived wearing a gold mask and black veil ahead of her hosting debut.

The “I Like It” songstress was nearly unrecognizable at the event donning the mask that covered her entire face and had yellow-colored contacts. She accessorized her bold look with giant earrings that had eyes and fingers on them, in addition to long black gloves and long gold nails. She kept her dress a little simple, opting for a curve hugging black gown with a sweetheart neckline and a black veil.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted on Saturday that her AMA wardrobe took about a month to prepare and it’s easy to see why!

On wardrobe for about a month everything else bout a week. https://t.co/fHKpMU6ZBj — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 20, 2021

Besides hosting, the five-time AMA winner is up for three nominations this year, so she is bound to serve more killer looks throughout the night!

She also teased her other outfits on Twitter Sunday, sharing a picture of her bold red carpet look writing “We just gettin started over here…”

Other notable AMA hosts include Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie and Taraji P. Henson.

-Emely Navarro